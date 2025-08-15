August 15, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Ollie's Bargain Outlet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.12%. Currently, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion.

Buying $100 In OLLI: If an investor had bought $100 of OLLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $670.14 today based on a price of $131.90 for OLLI at the time of writing.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

