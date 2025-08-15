In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.38 10.07 11.35 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.64 6.76 6.73 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 108.69 19.09 26.08 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.77 0.81 1.65 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 13.17 5.14 6.54 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 195.78 2.14 1045.85 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 40.28 2.07 2.81 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 25.40 7.24 3.62 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.11 0.78 1.73 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.56 3.34 1.40 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.29 2.63 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 22.92 0.81 1.07 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.59 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.47 3.08 0.84 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Yalla Group Ltd 9.62 1.65 4.08 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% Average 38.09 4.03 78.92 3.11% $3.57 $5.47 10.66%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.38 significantly below the industry average by 0.75x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 10.07 relative to the industry average by 2.5x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.35 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 6.54% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.13x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.66%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies favorable sales performance relative to market capitalization. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and operational efficiency within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.