If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 19.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.2%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion.

Buying $100 In FIX: If an investor had bought $100 of FIX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,588.92 today based on a price of $689.86 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

