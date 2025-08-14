August 14, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ExlService Hldgs EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.71%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion.

Buying $100 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $100 of EXLS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,295.04 today based on a price of $42.74 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

