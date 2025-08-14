August 14, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Charter Communications Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Charter Communications CHTR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.29%. Currently, Charter Communications has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHTR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,414.08 today based on a price of $263.20 for CHTR at the time of writing.

Charter Communications's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

