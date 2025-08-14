Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lowe's Companies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.03%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,465.35 today based on a price of $253.04 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.