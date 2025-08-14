EVP and CFO Of Motorola Solutions Sold $5.40M In Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 13, Jason J Winkler, EVP and CFO at Motorola Solutions MSI, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Winkler's decision to sell 11,462 shares of Motorola Solutions was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $5,400,961.

As of Thursday morning, Motorola Solutions shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $470.2.

Unveiling the Story Behind Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Motorola Solutions: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 51.1% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.08, Motorola Solutions showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Motorola Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 37.83 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.22 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Motorola Solutions's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Motorola Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.05 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

