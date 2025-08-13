If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Synopsys SNPS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.52%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion.

Buying $100 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $100 of SNPS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,776.35 today based on a price of $618.57 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

