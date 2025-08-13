Eli Lilly Board Member Makes $1.01M Stock Purchase

J. Erik Fyrwald pursuant to authorization on file, Board Member at Eli Lilly LLY, disclosed an insider purchase on August 12, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: file made a significant move by purchasing 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,005,242.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Eli Lilly shares are trading at $653.13, showing a up of 2.14%.

All You Need to Know About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Financial Insights: Eli Lilly

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 84.27% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Eli Lilly's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 6.3.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 41.79 , Eli Lilly's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 10.83 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 31.0 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Eli Lilly's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.