US Physical Therapy COO Trades $155K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 13, GRAHAM REEVE, COO at US Physical Therapy USPH, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: REEVE's recent move involves selling 1,792 shares of US Physical Therapy. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $155,133.

During Wednesday's morning session, US Physical Therapy shares up by 0.1%, currently priced at $87.58.

Discovering US Physical Therapy: A Closer Look

US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The principal payment sources for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance, and proceeds from personal injury cases. Its operating segment includes Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Physical therapy operations segment.

US Physical Therapy: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining US Physical Therapy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.04% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 21.09% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): US Physical Therapy's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.58.

Debt Management: US Physical Therapy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 38.21 , US Physical Therapy's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.81 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): US Physical Therapy's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 15.79, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of US Physical Therapy's Insider Trades.

