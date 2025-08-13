Major Update: Samuel J Anderson At Vicor Exercises Options, Realizing $30K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on August 13, by Samuel J Anderson, Board Member at Vicor VICR, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Anderson, Board Member at Vicor, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 2,073 shares of VICR as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $30,542.

As of Wednesday morning, Vicor shares are up by 0.17%, with a current price of $48.51. This implies that Anderson's 2,073 shares have a value of $30,542.

All You Need to Know About Vicor

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems for converting electrical power. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, power component products and integrated circuits, and related products. Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others.

Vicor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Vicor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 64.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 65.32% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vicor's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.92.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 33.17 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.19 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.19 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vicor's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.