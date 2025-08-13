In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.66 10.17 11.46 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.68 6.78 6.74 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 100.01 17.56 24 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.68 0.80 1.64 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.61 4.92 6.26 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 194 2.12 1036.36 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 38.40 1.97 2.68 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 24.48 6.97 3.49 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.32 0.72 1.53 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.46 3.33 1.39 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.25 2.62 1.46 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 21.94 0.77 1.02 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Yalla Group Ltd 10.32 1.77 4.37 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Hello Group Inc 7.59 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 19.16 3.03 0.82 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 36.99 3.87 78.05 3.12% $3.57 $5.47 10.83%

Through a thorough examination of Meta Platforms, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.66 is 0.77x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 10.17 relative to the industry average by 2.63x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.46 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 6.53% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.13x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 10.83%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.