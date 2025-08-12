August 12, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Deere Stock In The Last 10 Years

Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.34%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion.

Buying $100 In DE: If an investor had bought $100 of DE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $537.11 today based on a price of $505.85 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
