$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Woodward WWD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.59%. Currently, Woodward has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In WWD: If an investor had bought $1000 of WWD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,737.28 today based on a price of $252.42 for WWD at the time of writing.

Woodward's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.