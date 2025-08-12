August 12, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.04%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $279.12 today based on a price of $188.74 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

