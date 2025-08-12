Luca Savi Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $11.23M In ITT Stock

Luca Savi, President and CEO at ITT ITT, executed a substantial insider sell on August 11, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Savi's recent move involves selling 68,026 shares of ITT. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $11,230,964.

Monitoring the market, ITT's shares up by 1.32% at $167.86 during Tuesday's morning.

About ITT

ITT began its journey as International Telephone & Telegraph in 1920. Through decades of acquisitions in the mid-1900s, ITT went from manufacturing telephone switching equipment to operating hotels, car rentals, insurance agencies, and bread bakeries. In 1995, the firm split into three separate entities, one of which is the ITT in current operation. After a few more spinoffs in 2011, today ITT Inc. sells automotive, industrial, and aerospace products such as brake pads, seals, pumps, valves, connectors, and regulators. It has operations around the globe with notable exposures to North America, Europe, and Asia.

ITT: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ITT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 35.66% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, ITT exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.53.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: ITT's P/E ratio of 26.09 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.64 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 16.14, ITT could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

