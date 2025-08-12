Insider Decision: Steven Wilson Offloads $384K Worth Of Grocery Outlet Holding Stock

Steven Wilson, EVP at Grocery Outlet Holding GO, executed a substantial insider sell on August 11, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Wilson's decision to sell 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $384,000.

At Tuesday morning, Grocery Outlet Holding shares are up by 0.16%, trading at $18.25.

All You Need to Know About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. It is a retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Understanding the Numbers: Grocery Outlet Holding's Finances

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 30.57% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Grocery Outlet Holding's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 227.75 , Grocery Outlet Holding's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.4 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.27, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

