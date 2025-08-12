Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.25 11.29 13.83 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 58.22 34.70 12.62 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 107.72 16.26 14.86 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 96.65 15.54 13.42 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 29.71 27.73 9.11 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 32.05 8.01 4.54 5.83% $0.53 $0.81 24.46% Monday.Com Ltd 174.13 8.13 8.84 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.72 22.63 7.98 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.49 2.64 5.19 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.49 9.09 7.41 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% Teradata Corp 17.84 10.82 1.17 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Progress Software Corp 33.28 4.12 2.21 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 726 1.68 2.84 -0.51% $0.02 $0.1 9.88% A10 Networks Inc 24.83 6.06 4.63 5.27% $0.02 $0.05 15.45% Average 112.01 12.88 7.29 6.78% $0.72 $1.45 16.68%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 38.25 significantly below the industry average by 0.34x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.29 , which is 0.88x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.83 , which is 1.9x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 1.41% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 61.71x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 36.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1%, outperforming the industry average of 16.68%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.