Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Brown & Brown 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Brown & Brown BRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.6%. Currently, Brown & Brown has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion.
Buying $1000 In BRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of BRO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,064.60 today based on a price of $94.60 for BRO at the time of writing.
Brown & Brown's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.