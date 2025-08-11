August 11, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CyberArk Software 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CyberArk Software CYBR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.18%. Currently, CyberArk Software has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion.

Buying $100 In CYBR: If an investor had bought $100 of CYBR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $367.67 today based on a price of $399.48 for CYBR at the time of writing.

CyberArk Software's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CYBR Logo
CYBRCyberArk Software Ltd
$407.331.89%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.98
Growth
10.09
Quality
N/A
Value
7.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved