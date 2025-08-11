In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.80 51.70 8.47 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.01 1.14 0.88 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.55 4.22 1.28 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Western Digital Corp 16.83 4.92 2.83 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 18.73 20.44 3.38 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 154.16 15.39 6.19 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 14.67 1.01 0.61 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 21.19 2.61 0.87 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.88 7.1 2.29 4.86% $0.25 $0.76 10.61%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.8 is 0.9x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 51.7 , which is 7.28x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.47 , surpassing the industry average by 3.7x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 30.48% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 124.12x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which is much lower than the industry average of 10.61%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, but may be facing challenges in revenue expansion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.