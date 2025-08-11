In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.91 9.91 11.16 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.47 6.71 6.68 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 96.18 16.89 23.08 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.64 0.80 1.63 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.73 4.96 6.32 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 188.78 2.06 1008.46 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 39.28 2.02 2.74 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 78.68 7.16 3.39 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.17 0.71 1.50 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.44 3.33 1.39 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.23 2.65 1.46 5.98% $0.05 $0.32 3.31% Ziff Davis Inc 23.22 0.82 1.08 1.44% $0.09 $0.28 7.17% Yalla Group Ltd 11.79 1.94 4.82 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Hello Group Inc 7.59 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 18.40 3.14 0.74 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 40.4 3.86 76.02 7.98% $3.59 $5.47 10.87%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

At 27.91 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.69x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.91 relative to the industry average by 2.57x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.16 , which is 0.15x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 1.67% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.0x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.13x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.87%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

