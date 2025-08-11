August 11, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.73%. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion.

Buying $100 In CAKE: If an investor had bought $100 of CAKE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $227.72 today based on a price of $61.85 for CAKE at the time of writing.

Cheesecake Factory's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
