$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion.

Buying $100 In FCX: If an investor had bought $100 of FCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $408.49 today based on a price of $42.10 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

