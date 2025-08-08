If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SPX Technologies SPXC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.66%. Currently, SPX Technologies has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion.

Buying $100 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $100 of SPXC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,219.84 today based on a price of $204.31 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.