$1000 Invested In Cadence Design Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.48%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $16,733.18 today based on a price of $355.93 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

