In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom AVGO against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 110.86 20.53 25.71 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% NVIDIA Corp 58.31 52.58 30.11 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 103.23 4.69 9.51 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 33.99 10.30 10.22 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.08 5.79 3.77 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 205.41 20.49 35.01 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 20.16 2.47 3.75 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 60.63 3.16 11.33 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 20.88 11.23 15.17 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 35.99 1.25 1.92 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.75 2.20 1.05 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 413.10 30.17 49.69 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 15.86 2.33 4.59 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 45.32 2.45 3.16 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 11.97 1.49 2.08 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.31 1.80 2.70 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 264 12.10 17.14 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 103 2.36 2.27 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Rambus Inc 34.10 6.30 12.10 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 82.62 9.62 11.98 4.3% $4.94 $5.01 23.79%

By thoroughly analyzing Broadcom, we can discern the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 110.86 , is 1.34x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 20.53 which exceeds the industry average by 2.13x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 25.71 , which is 2.15x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.12% is 2.82% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.02 Billion , which is 1.62x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $10.2 Billion , which indicates 2.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.16% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 23.79%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Broadcom alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Broadcom has a relatively higher level of debt of 0.97 compared to its top 4 peers.

This could be seen as a potential risk factor for the company, as a higher debt burden may increase financial vulnerability.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Broadcom indicate that the company is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. On the other hand, Broadcom's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's future performance compared to industry competitors.

