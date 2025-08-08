In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.64 9.81 11.05 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 20.95 6.55 6.52 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 94.56 16.61 22.69 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.65 0.80 1.63 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 14.40 5.65 7.30 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 190.33 2.08 1016.77 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.56 2.13 2.90 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 84.89 7.72 3.66 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.04 0.69 1.47 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.75 3 1.65 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 41.26 2.96 1.27 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 23.86 0.86 1.11 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 11.68 1.92 4.77 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Hello Group Inc 7.68 0.85 1.01 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 18.50 3.16 0.75 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 41.58 3.93 76.68 7.24% $3.58 $5.45 10.49%

After thoroughly examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.64 is 0.66x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.81 relative to the industry average by 2.5x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.05 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 2.41% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.02x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.16x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.49%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.