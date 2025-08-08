August 8, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In argenx 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

argenx ARGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.85%. Currently, argenx has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion.

Buying $100 In ARGX: If an investor had bought $100 of ARGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $292.23 today based on a price of $672.35 for ARGX at the time of writing.

argenx's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARGX Logo
ARGXargenx SE
$666.88-0.81%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.12
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
18.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved