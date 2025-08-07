Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teledyne Technologies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teledyne Technologies TDY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.23%. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion.

Buying $100 In TDY: If an investor had bought $100 of TDY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $528.77 today based on a price of $550.13 for TDY at the time of writing.

Teledyne Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

