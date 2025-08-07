August 7, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sanmina SANM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.88%. Currently, Sanmina has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion.

Buying $100 In SANM: If an investor had bought $100 of SANM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $393.45 today based on a price of $119.02 for SANM at the time of writing.

Sanmina's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
