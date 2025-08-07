August 7, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In EMCOR Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

EMCOR Group EME has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.78%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion.

Buying $100 In EME: If an investor had bought $100 of EME stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $806.99 today based on a price of $618.00 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
