Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Caterpillar Stock In The Last 5 Years

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.96%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,937.05 today based on a price of $417.54 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

