Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Sprouts Farmers Market 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.66%. Currently, Sprouts Farmers Market has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In SFM: If an investor had bought $1000 of SFM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,211.15 today based on a price of $151.29 for SFM at the time of writing.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Performance Over Last 10 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

