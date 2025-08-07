Here's How Much $100 Invested In TopBuild 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TopBuild BLD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.37%. Currently, TopBuild has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion.

Buying $100 In BLD: If an investor had bought $100 of BLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,411.05 today based on a price of $404.33 for BLD at the time of writing.

TopBuild's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

