August 7, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In TopBuild 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

TopBuild BLD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.37%. Currently, TopBuild has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion.

Buying $100 In BLD: If an investor had bought $100 of BLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,411.05 today based on a price of $404.33 for BLD at the time of writing.

TopBuild's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLD Logo
BLDTopBuild Corp
$420.343.96%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.22
Growth
38.06
Quality
32.74
Value
29.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved