$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.58%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion.

Buying $100 In PWR: If an investor had bought $100 of PWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,586.91 today based on a price of $390.65 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.