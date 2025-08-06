August 6, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.74%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In JCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of JCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,610.22 today based on a price of $104.67 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
