In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.50 51.85 29.69 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 106.91 19.80 24.79 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 104.38 4.74 9.61 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 33.89 10.28 10.20 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.16 5.82 3.79 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 207.92 20.75 35.44 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 19.65 2.41 3.65 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 59.97 3.13 11.21 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 21 11.30 15.27 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 36.14 1.26 1.93 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.31 2.15 1.03 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 15.97 2.34 4.62 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 44.99 2.43 3.13 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 380.31 27.77 45.74 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% United Microelectronics Corp 12.17 1.52 2.12 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 26.94 1.80 2.67 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Rambus Inc 34.97 6.47 12.41 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Qorvo Inc 99.94 2.29 2.20 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 244.09 11.19 15.85 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 82.37 7.64 11.43 3.37% $4.18 $4.13 20.44%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 57.5 , which is 0.7x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 51.85 relative to the industry average by 6.79x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 29.69 , which is 2.6x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.64% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.4x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.46x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 20.44%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.