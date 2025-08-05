August 5, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Charles Schwab 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.16%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion.

Buying $100 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $100 of SCHW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $698.15 today based on a price of $97.23 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

