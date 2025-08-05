Chief Operating Officer At Boyd Gaming Sells $1.37M Of Stock

Ted Bogich, Chief Operating Officer at Boyd Gaming BYD, executed a substantial insider sell on August 4, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Bogich sold 16,497 shares of Boyd Gaming. The total transaction amounted to $1,372,220.

Boyd Gaming's shares are actively trading at $83.5, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Tuesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boyd Gaming showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.87% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 50.97% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Boyd Gaming's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.84.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 12.93 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Boyd Gaming's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.8 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.77, Boyd Gaming presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

