Insider Unloading: Stephen S Thompson Sells $1.32M Worth Of Boyd Gaming Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 4, Stephen S Thompson, Chief Administrative Officer at Boyd Gaming BYD, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Thompson sold 15,906 shares of Boyd Gaming. The total transaction amounted to $1,324,174.

As of Tuesday morning, Boyd Gaming shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $83.5.

Get to Know Boyd Gaming Better

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Financial Milestones: Boyd Gaming's Journey

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 50.97% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Boyd Gaming's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.84.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.06.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 12.93 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.8 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boyd Gaming's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 8.77, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

