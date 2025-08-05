Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 15 Years

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.15%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $21,907.48 today based on a price of $203.01 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

