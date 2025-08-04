In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.21 9.66 10.88 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 20.16 6.30 6.27 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 84.21 14.78 20.21 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Baidu Inc 8.51 0.79 1.60 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 13.88 5.45 7.04 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 15.24 5.26 931.83 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 85.08 2.04 2.98 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 86.12 7.83 3.72 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.89 0.68 1.44 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.20 2.90 1.59 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 41.51 2.97 1.28 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.55 0.83 0.99 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 18.75 3.20 0.76 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Ziff Davis Inc 16.86 0.68 0.92 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 9.81 1.61 4 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Average 30.77 3.95 70.33 6.89% $3.57 $5.44 8.94%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.21 is 0.88x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.66 , which is 2.45x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.88 , which is 0.15x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 2.76% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 8.94%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

