Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Constellation Brands Stock In The Last 20 Years

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.67%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In STZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of STZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,173.60 today based on a price of $166.39 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

