$1000 Invested In Waste Connections 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Waste Connections WCN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.16%. Currently, Waste Connections has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In WCN: If an investor had bought $1000 of WCN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,779.90 today based on a price of $186.67 for WCN at the time of writing.

Waste Connections's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

