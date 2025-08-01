Board Member Of Manhattan Associates Sold $448K In Stock

Linda Hollembaek, Board Member at Manhattan Associates MANH, executed a substantial insider sell on July 31, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Hollembaek's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates. The total transaction value is $448,379.

As of Friday morning, Manhattan Associates shares are down by 1.74%, currently priced at $215.84.

Get to Know Manhattan Associates Better

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Financial Insights: Manhattan Associates

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 57.34% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Manhattan Associates exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.94.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 61.35 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Manhattan Associates's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 12.81 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Manhattan Associates's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 46.43, Manhattan Associates could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Manhattan Associates's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.