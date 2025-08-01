SVP and GM Of Corning Sold $927K In Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 31, Paul Michael ODay, SVP and GM at Corning GLW, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: ODay opted to sell 14,879 shares of Corning, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $927,912.

Corning shares are trading down 1.93% at $62.02 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Corning: A Closer Look

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Corning displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 36.04% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Corning exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.55.

Debt Management: Corning's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 67.28 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.87 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.23 reflects market recognition of Corning's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Corning's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.