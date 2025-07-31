July 31, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning US Foods Hldg Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
US Foods Hldg USFD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.9%. Currently, US Foods Hldg has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In USFD: If an investor had bought $1000 of USFD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,141.65 today based on a price of $83.33 for USFD at the time of writing.

US Foods Hldg's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

