$100 Invested In General Motors 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

General Motors GM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.63%. Currently, General Motors has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion.

Buying $100 In GM: If an investor had bought $100 of GM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.03 today based on a price of $53.34 for GM at the time of writing.

General Motors's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

