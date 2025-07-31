Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mr. Cooper Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.18%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In COOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of COOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,834.41 today based on a price of $156.00 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.